Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PVH during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

PVH stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

