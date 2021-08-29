Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 6,389 Shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 40.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMOM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 1,371.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMOM opened at $29.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.64. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $31.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.