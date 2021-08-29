Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in AON by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

AON stock opened at $285.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $285.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

