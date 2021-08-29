Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 329 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Shares of RWK opened at $91.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

