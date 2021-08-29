Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,649,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,957,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 124.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after buying an additional 152,293 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,578,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 318,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after buying an additional 59,095 shares during the period.

STIP opened at $106.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15.

