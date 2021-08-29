Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 78.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

