Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $106.54 and a 52-week high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

