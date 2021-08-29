Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NVCR opened at $134.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,694.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.02. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,253.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,697,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.