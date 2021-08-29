Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10,630.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.