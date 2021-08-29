Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 213,813 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 864,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213,813 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $39,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in NCR by 2.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in NCR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $44.20 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

