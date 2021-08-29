Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,853,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,626 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vonage were worth $41,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Vonage by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vonage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 176,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vonage by 7.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

