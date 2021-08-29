Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $46.32 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $46,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Primerica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE PRI opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.66. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,450 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

