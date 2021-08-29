Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Littelfuse worth $44,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS opened at $285.57 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,507,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,305,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

