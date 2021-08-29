Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 973,846 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 221.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Federated Hermes worth $47,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after acquiring an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,396,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after buying an additional 149,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after buying an additional 102,940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after buying an additional 211,353 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119,744 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

