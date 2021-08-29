Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $989.28 million, a PE ratio of -118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 36.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth about $212,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 23.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 902,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

