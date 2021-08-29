Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 47.8% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 96,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLE. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.02 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

