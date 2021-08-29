Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,331 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

