Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Donaldson by 22.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

