Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,186 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Pentair by 62.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pentair by 121.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after buying an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after buying an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 179,115 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.