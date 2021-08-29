Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 11,566 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after buying an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -660.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

