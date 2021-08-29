Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INGR opened at $88.66 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

