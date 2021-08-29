NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James raised their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.95. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after acquiring an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after acquiring an additional 320,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.