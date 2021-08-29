Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Lazard by 63.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 58,949 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 19.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.13.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

