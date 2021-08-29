Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 704.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 79.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $257.48 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.26, for a total value of $1,045,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,715,633.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,863 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,133 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

