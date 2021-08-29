SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $15,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,614,000 after buying an additional 112,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,592,000 after purchasing an additional 635,413 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,298,000 after purchasing an additional 114,878 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,341,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $200.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

