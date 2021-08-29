Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

TSN stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

