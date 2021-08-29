New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Arrow Electronics worth $16,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $134,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARW opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,348,484. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

