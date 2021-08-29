Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 303,197 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 303,197 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $6,212,506.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88.

On Monday, July 12th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40.

On Thursday, July 8th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $168,279.56.

On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $927,237.12.

On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $3,507,000.00.

Funko stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $961.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 36.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

