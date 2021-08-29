New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.87% of Trustmark worth $16,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after buying an additional 657,195 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,632,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,601,000 after buying an additional 217,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after buying an additional 89,818 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 133,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Trustmark stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.