Piper Sandler Cuts SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $20.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.15.

Shares of SLQT opened at $8.35 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in SelectQuote by 806.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $47,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

