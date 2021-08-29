United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after buying an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $211.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

