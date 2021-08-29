Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) COO Sells $444,800.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $563.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after buying an additional 2,829,579 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 844,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 652,727 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

