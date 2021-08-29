Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) COO Sells $444,800.00 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $563.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after buying an additional 2,829,579 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 844,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 659,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 652,727 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
