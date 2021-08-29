Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,373,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $591,920.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $677,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $681,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $736,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

