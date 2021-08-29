Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the July 29th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:DUO opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

