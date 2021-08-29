Needham & Company LLC Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $203.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $198.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.53.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $155.07 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.