Needham & Company LLC Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $135.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of PTON stock opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.