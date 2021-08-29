Reviewing Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 74.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 8.79 $52.62 million $1.71 17.36 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $141.88 million 8.34 $54.40 million $1.95 10.91

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 10.84% 3.41% 1.62% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 51.55% 11.24% 2.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Healthcare Trust of America and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 3 0 2.33 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $20.48, indicating a potential downside of 3.75%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Healthcare Trust of America on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust was founded on October 2, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

