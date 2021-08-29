Analyzing Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) & Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

17.0% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Taylor Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taylor Devices and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.97%. Given Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revolution Acceleration Acquisition is more favorable than Taylor Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Taylor Devices and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices 8.61% 4.94% 4.51% Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taylor Devices and Revolution Acceleration Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices $28.38 million 1.42 $3.03 million N/A N/A Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Taylor Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Summary

Taylor Devices beats Revolution Acceleration Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc. design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators. The company was founded by Paul H. Taylor on July 22, 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, NY.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.