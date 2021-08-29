Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Update

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyanotech during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyanotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cyanotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cyanotech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAN opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97. Cyanotech has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter. Cyanotech had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

Cyanotech Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. Its products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human dietary supplement and dietary ingredient to support and maintain the body’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye, joint, and immune health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

