New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.32% of BWX Technologies worth $17,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 33.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,307.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $597,729 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

