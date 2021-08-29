New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $136,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $32,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after buying an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after buying an additional 161,785 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

JAZZ opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $129.80 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 140.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.41.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

