Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 3,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

