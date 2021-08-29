-$0.16 EPS Expected for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Mesoblast reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Mesoblast stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $958.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesoblast by 1.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

