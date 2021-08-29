Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,641 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 556,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.