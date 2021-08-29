Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 36,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 229,939 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 194,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

UMC stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

