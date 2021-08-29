Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 227.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,438,000 after buying an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth about $50,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InMode by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,221,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in InMode by 197.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in InMode by 111.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,127 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 241,364 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $130.00 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $134.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INMD. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

