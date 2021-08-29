Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,118,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 849.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 913,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,874,000 after buying an additional 817,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after buying an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $166.81 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,750 shares of company stock worth $18,451,372. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

