Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Sells $755,114.50 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SENS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 365.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 369.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 237.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 221.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,327 shares during the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

