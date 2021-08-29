Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Sells $682,150.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:WK opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.42. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

