Prabir Adarkar Sells 5,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 62,016 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $11,383,036.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $858,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Prabir Adarkar sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.85, for a total transaction of $6,994,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Prabir Adarkar sold 488,689 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $69,584,426.71.

NYSE:DASH opened at $187.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.31.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

